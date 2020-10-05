Nugget of Knowledge: Words that aren’t new

(WYTV) – Here are some words you may think are new to our times, but they’re not:

Politically correct: This dates back to a 1793 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the court used this expression.

Spork: The term for a spoon and fork combination has been around since at least 1909 when it appeared as an entry in the Century Dictionary. We’ve been eating with sporks since the mid-1800s.

Truthiness: Stephen Colbert popularized this word in 2005, but it’s been listed in the Oxford English Dictionary since 1824 as an alternate form of “truthfulness.”

Smash hit: The entertainment magazine Variety began using this to describe successful movies in the 1920s, so the term is nearly a century old.

Barbecue: The word isn’t new and it’s not an American idea. It actually dates back to the mid-1600s and the Spanish word “barbacoa,” which is a frame of sticks for cooking meat over a fire.

OMG: This is shorthand for “oh my god” and dates back more than a century. The Oxford English Dictionary recorded a use of it in 1917 in a letter from an admiral to a young Winston Churchill.

Unfriend: Unfriending someone dates back to long before Facebook. We were using the term in the 1600s and it simply meant ending a friendship with someone.

Ginormous: The word to describe something really, really big is not really, really new. It actually became a popular slang term in the military in 1942.