Nugget of Knowledge: Words that aren’t new

Daybreak

The term "OMG" actually dates back to 1917

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – Here are some words you may think are new to our times, but they’re not:

Politically correct: This dates back to a 1793 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the court used this expression.

Spork: The term for a spoon and fork combination has been around since at least 1909 when it appeared as an entry in the Century Dictionary. We’ve been eating with sporks since the mid-1800s.

Truthiness: Stephen Colbert popularized this word in 2005, but it’s been listed in the Oxford English Dictionary since 1824 as an alternate form of “truthfulness.”

Smash hit: The entertainment magazine Variety began using this to describe successful movies in the 1920s, so the term is nearly a century old.

Barbecue: The word isn’t new and it’s not an American idea. It actually dates back to the mid-1600s and the Spanish word “barbacoa,” which is a frame of sticks for cooking meat over a fire.

OMG: This is shorthand for “oh my god” and dates back more than a century. The Oxford English Dictionary recorded a use of it in 1917 in a letter from an admiral to a young Winston Churchill.

Unfriend: Unfriending someone dates back to long before Facebook. We were using the term in the 1600s and it simply meant ending a friendship with someone.

Ginormous: The word to describe something really, really big is not really, really new. It actually became a popular slang term in the military in 1942.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com