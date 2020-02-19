Nugget of Knowledge: Woodchucks

(WYTV) — What is a woodchuck and does it chuck wood?

To chuck is to toss something carelessly and no, a woodchuck doesn’t do that to wood, but to dirt.

Woodchucks are rodents from the squirrel family. The woodchuck can go by other names such as groundhog, a whistle pig or even land beaver.

You can find woodchucks here and in every part of the country and that’s why they go by different names.

Some call them whistle pigs because if they feel threatened, they’ll squeal loudly, just like a pig, to warn other woodchucks or scare off predators.

The name woodchuck comes from the Algonquin, they called them “wuchak.”

If woodchucks don’t chuck wood why do we say they do? Because it’s a fun tongue twister.

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood? A woodchuck would chuck all the wood he could, if a woodchuck could chuck wood!

A tongue twister is a sentence, a phrase or a short rhyme that is full of alliteration, that’s the repeated use of similar sounds, useful to help people overcome speech disorders.

Try to say “whistle for the thistle sifter” several times as quickly as possible without stuttering or mispronouncing any words.