Nugget of Knowledge: Wine etiquette

(WYTV) – You’re at a very fancy restaurant, celebrating some important event and trying to decide on a bottle of wine for the table, the usual man ‘o Manchevitz or something else.

You decide on a bottle and the waiter arrives, opens the bottle and hands you the cork. What are supposed to do with it? Pass it around the table? Return it to the waiter with a smile?

None of the above and whatever you do, don’t sniff it! You’re supposed to read the cork and feel it.

A century ago, some restaurants used to refill wine bottles that had impressive labels with mediocre wine and re-cork them, or to take cheap wine and just glue an expensive label on it.

To counteract this, wineries began printing their names on their corks and sealing the ends with foil, wire or wax.

By bringing the bottle to the table unsealed and opening it in front of you, the restaurant is showing you that it has not tampered with the bottle. Your job is to check the label, then read the cork when it comes out of the bottle. The information on both should match.

Why do you handle the cork at the same time? You’re checking that the end of it is wet. If bottles are not stored on their sides, corks can dry out and let air in, spoiling the wine.

Now, the waiter pours a splash of wine into your glass and waitS, do you taste it?

No, that would be rude, to be drinking before your guests.

Instead, swirl the wine around in the bottom of your glass, and take a long, dramatic sniff.

Pause to build suspense, look the server in the eye and nod once. What do you do if the wine does smell like vinegar?

Just tell your waiter, “I believe this wine has ‘turned.’