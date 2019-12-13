Nugget of Knowledge: Why did Santa choose the North Pole?

The December 29, 1866 issue of Harper's Weekly carried a Nast cartoon showing Santa Claussville at the North Pole

(WYTV) – Why does Santa live at the north pole and not somewhere else? Why not the south pole or the Yukon?

According to smithsonian.com, it comes from Thomas Nast, the famous political cartoonist who gave us the democratic donkey and the republican elephant.

Nast borrowed from Clement Moore’s 1823 poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” also called “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and drew the Santa figure we know today.

The December 29, 1866 issue of Harper’s Weekly carried a Nast cartoon showing Santa Claussville at the North Pole.

It made sense to put him there.

In the 1840’s and 1850’s, explorers made several attempts to reach the north pole. The pole was mysterious territory, uncharted or poorly explored.

Since no one lived there or had even reached it, Santa and his elves could work all year long and no one would interfere with them.

Also, since it was unclaimed territory, Santa could represent every nation, a force for good at the top of the world.