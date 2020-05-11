Nugget of Knowledge: Why does “Mrs.” have an “R”?

A Marist Poll in 2016 found the most hated word in the English language is "whatever"

(WYTV) – Why is there an “R” in “Mrs?”

“Mrs.” wasn’t always the abbreviation for a married woman. Centuries ago, “Mrs.” stood for “mistress,” which simply meant the woman of the house.

Then we began to call the woman of the house the missus, without an “R” sound, but the abbreviation with the “R” stuck.

The following words look relatively new to us, but they’ve been around for at least a century. They all date back to the early 20th century:

Chowhound

Cootie

Gaga

Lounge lizard

Pep pill

OMG (as an abbreviation)

A Marist Poll in 2016 found the most hated word in the English language is “whatever.”

In the survey, 38% said “whatever” annoys them more than any other conversational word or phrase. At the same time, 20% said they hated “no offense, but,” and 14% despised “you know?”

What do the following seven words have in common?

Racecar

Civic

Level

Radar

Repaper

Rotator

Wow

They are the same spelled backward and forward.