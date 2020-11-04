Nugget of Knowledge: Why do we call them election ‘polls’?

(WYTV) – Why do we call where we vote a “polling place”? What does the word “poll” mean and why did we start using it?

The word “poll” means “scalp” or “head.”

Before we had the secret ballot, before we even bothered with paper ballots, people would get together and the local judge would count heads — take a poll, sometimes in an open field, outside the courthouse or town hall. Where you went to vote came to be called the “polls.”

Also before the secret ballot, you would simply say whom you were voting for.

First, though, you would go to the town hall, get in line to see the judge, put your hand on the Bible and be sworn in.

The judge had to be careful and stay sober — he was the only form of voter identification and it was up to the judge to keep track of who had voted so they couldn’t step back in line again.

We’ve found out from psychological studies that where you vote today can have an effect on how you vote. The condition of the building, how the building is used and the decor may all keep you away.

Or voting in a run-down school building may make you more apt to vote for a school issue. Or a polling place at the end of a pothole-filled road might make you say “yes” to a road levy or “no” to the township trustee on the ballot — they haven’t been doing their job.