Nugget of Knowledge: Why do we associate love with the heart?

It dates back to the Romans and their acclaimed vein of love

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Why do we associate love with the heart and not another organ in our body?

The ancient Egyptians noticed that the veins and arteries, as well as many nerves, radiate outwards from the heart, and concluded that it was central to both reason and emotion.

The Romans believed that a vein extended from the fourth finger of the left hand directly to the heart. They called it the vena amoris, the vein of love. Their knowledge of human anatomy was a little off, but the myth persisted.

In medieval England, during the church ceremony in the liturgy, the groom was told to place a ring on the bride’s fourth finger because of that vein. Wearing a wedding ring on that finger goes back all the way to the Romans.

The adrenaline surge from any strong emotion has a powerful effect on our heart rate, so naturally we feel the pangs of love and attraction in our chest first.

When we experience love and compassion, the heart produces a very different rhythm, more of a smooth pattern. It means our hearts have reached peak efficiency and our nervous system is in balance.

This lets the brain know that the heart feels good and often creates a gentle warm feeling, a real physical feeling in the area of the heart. Clearly, our heart and emotions are definitely linked.