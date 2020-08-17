Nugget of Knowledge: Why do sunglasses make people seem more attractive?

After all, the emoji for "cool" is the smiley face with sunglasses

(WYTV) – What makes someone attractive? Is it the look of confidence or personality?

The way a person looks goes a very long way, but that’s in your genes. You look the way you look but you can help yourself with a pair of shades.

Why do sunglasses make people seem more attractive? First, and most importantly, sunglasses will hide any subtle differences between the left and right side of your face and we know the more symmetrical our features are, the better we appear to other people.

Shades also give you the appearance of good bone structure.

Sunglasses make you more intriguing and somewhat mysterious. People don’t know what you’re thinking because they can’t see your eyes.

You’re also cool. After all, the emoji for “cool” is the smiley face with sunglasses.

Psychologists say sunglasses make people feel less vulnerable, they actually behave with more confidence and that’s always attractive.

Sam Foster invented the first modern sunglasses in 1929.

Choose carefully — yellow and amber sunglasses are ideal for outdoor sports, especially in the snow.

Blue light strains and ages your eyes, and yellow tints balance out this effect. Reach for a red-tinted lens if you’ll be boating or doing water sports.