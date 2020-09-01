Nugget of Knowledge: Why are pharmacies in the back of drug stores?

Nothing in retail is by accident -- it's all by design

(WYTV) – Ever notice how pharmacies are in the back of the drug store? Nothing in retail is by accident — it’s all by design.

It’s designed to make the consumer spend money. The expensive items are at eye level and candy fills the checkout aisles.

Drugstores call their medicines “destination products.” You walked into the drug store to get that medicine — that’s your destination.

You’re likely to walk into a store and move counterclockwise through it, just like a grocery store. So the displays you see first are most likely to be more expensive items.

You have to see the pharmacist, so stores want you walking past products in the hopes you’ll grab some items to add with your prescriptions.

You might also see a display near the pharmacy counter. This is meant to grab your interest and start you asking questions about it and maybe buy more.

Just as grocery stores keep their dairy products in the back, pharmacies can fill shelves when a department is in the back near an exit or loading dock.

The pharmacy will be next to a back room or storage area that makes restocking more convenient.

If the pharmacy has a drive-thru, that’s all the more reason to put it in the back of the store. The employees will need access to an exterior wall.