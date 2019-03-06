Nugget of Knowledge: Which was first, North or South Dakota? Video

(WYTV) - In one year -- 1889 -- four new states joined the union: Washington, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota, and the number of states jumped from 38 to 42.

They all joined in one month. November 1889. Montana joined on the 8th, Washington on the 11th and the Dakotas had joined the Union on November 2nd.

But which Dakota joined first? North or South?

We don't know and most likely never will.

Both Dakotas wanted to go before the other, and President Benjamin Harrison would have to sign one set of admission papers first, but which one -- North or South?

He had an idea. He told the Secretary of State, James Blaine, to shuffle the admission documents and hide which was which. "Just show me where to sign," he said, "and I don't want to know which I'm signing first."

If Blaine knew, he never let on.

North Dakota may have had the last laugh. It will always be first in alphabetical order!