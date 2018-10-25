Nugget of Knowledge: When lottery fever strikes Video

(WYTV) - Did you play the Mega Millions or Powerball this week? If you did, you were certainly not alone.

The statistic website "FiveThirtyEight" says the number of people who play the two large national lotteries increases exponentially with the cash value of the jackpot.

Let's look at Wednesday night's Powerball game. Every time someone wins the Powerball, the jackpot resets to $40 million -- so does Mega Millions.

Data from LottoReport.com tells us that only diehard Powerball players buy tickets when the jackpot is below $100 million.

Above that number, ticket sales begin to rise quickly but the real tipping point, according to FiveThirtyEight, comes between $250 million and $300 million. That's when people start setting up office pools.

The lottery is big business. In 2016, Americans spent $72 billion on lottery games or $223 per American.