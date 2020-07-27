Nugget of Knowledge: What you ‘won’t’ find at Disney World

You can't fly within three miles of the Disney parks or lower than 3,000 feet above them

(WYTV) – Why do airplanes not fly over Disney World and Disneyland?

Because Disney has a permanent no-fly zone over both of its American parks.

The flying restriction began in 1998 when Disney World’s Animal Kingdom park opened.

Disney didn’t want big, noisy airplanes flying above the park, spooking the animals, so the Federal Aviation Administration told pilots to stay 2,000 feet above the park and try not to fly within two miles of the area.

It started out covering Animal Kingdom and then expanded to the whole park.

Animal Kingdom was the official reason for the flight ban. Disney also wanted no aircraft overhead carrying an advertising banner.

In the early 1980s, Orlando companies would hire planes to fly over Disney with banners reading: “You can’t drink at Disney, come to our bar.”

In 2003, the no-fly zone which was now over Disneyland as well as Disney World, became permanent. This was not long after 9/11.

You can’t fly within three miles of the Disney parks or lower than 3,000 feet above them.

Why?

The Disney parks are among the most visited tourist destinations in the world, a part of American culture.

Congress passed Operation Liberty Shield setting up permanent no-fly zones around several government and military posts and only three non-government areas in the United States have this shield: Disneyland and Disney World and an oil terminal in Alaska.