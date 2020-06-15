Nugget of Knowledge: What you should shred before trashing it

Once trash is off your property, it's legal for anyone to take

(WYTV) – You’ve thrown out the trash and it’s sitting at the curb, is it still yours?

Once trash is off your property, it’s legal for anyone to take. So let’s show you what you should be shredding before you toss it out to prevent identity theft.

Your boarding pass has your name, your travel plans, and a barcode that a hacker can decipher. This code reveals your frequent-flier number, which crooks can use to log in to airline accounts to see your travel plans, check in to flights and even cancel trips and never share a photo of it on social media.

Whether stapled to a bag or pasted on the bottle, prescription labels will list your name, the date of dispensing, the name and strength of the drug and the pharmacist’s name. Thieves can use this to refill prescriptions or steal your identity.

Shred all receipts you don’t save. Those from credit card purchases reveal the last digits of your card number and possibly your signature. Crooks can also use receipts for fraudulent returns.

Keep veterinarian records of major medical events and shred the rest. Papers from a vet visit show a pet’s name and a Google Apps survey found that many pet owners used their pet’s name as their most common password.

Don’t toss resumes or drafts without shredding them. Resumes contain your name, phone number, address, email address, employment past and education history all on one convenient piece of paper.

Thieves steal the identities of more than two million dead Americans every year to apply for loans, open credit card accounts or file tax returns, collecting billions of dollars in refunds. If a loved one dies, you can list the age in the obituary, but not the birth date or the mother’s maiden name. These personal identifiers are handy for ID thieves.