Nugget of Knowledge: What we’ve been watching in quarantine

(WYTV) – What have we been watching on TV while we’ve been stuck at home to escape the coronavirus?

A survey conducted by cabletv.com looked at 7,000 households around the country and broke the results down by state.

In Pennsylvania, the number one binged watch TV show is Chicago PD.

West Virginians had a three-way tie: Grey’s Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and The Walking Dead.

Kentuckians have been watching The Walking Dead. In Indiana, it’s a tie between Criminal Minds and The Walking Dead.

What have Michiganders been bingewatching? The series Shameless.

In Ohio, we have a tie between Friends and NCIS.

Friends was the number one binged show in 13 states, the most.

Star Trek has been a big hit in the pacific northwest.

How about those Netflix’s documentaries like Tiger King and Too Hot to Handle? Neither landed in first place anywhere. Most people went for nostalgic sitcoms or dramas.