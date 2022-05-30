What do we mean by Blue Laws?

They are also called Sunday laws keeping some businesses closed and activities forbidden on that day.

It keeps with the Christian tradition of having one day, a day of rest and that day is Sunday.

Why the color blue in the law?

Language experts tell us the word “blue” was 18th-century slang for someone who was prudish.

“Blue Laws” came to America with the first colonists and they restricted almost every activity on Sunday, the Sabbath.

They outlawed everything from hunting to selling any type of goods, to displays of affection.

Some colonies said no dancing and no laughing out loud.

Church attendance was mandatory.

By the 20th century, Blue Laws became much less restrictive.

But the longest lasting blue laws, the ones we still keep today, cover when and where you can buy alcohol and if car dealerships can stay open.

In Nevada today, you cannot buy a car nor can you water your grass on Sundays.

In New Jersey, you cannot shop for clothing, electronics or furniture on Sundays in Bergen County, which has four major malls.

One more: in Pennsylvania, no hunting on Sundays, except for foxes, crows or coyotes.