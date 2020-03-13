Nugget of Knowledge: Voice assistants

How much of these conversations are going to the cloud, and who is listening to you?

(WYTV) – Do you have a voice assistant? Say, Amazon Alexa, a Google Assistant or an Apple Siri?

Are they listening to you without you even realizing it?

Yes, they can accidentally wake up and start recording what they hear up to 19 times a day.

If you have one of these digital assistants, you know they have a habit of “waking up.” The device will light up or make a sound, showing you that they are listening, even when they shouldn’t.

These systems are listening for key phrases, or wake up to words such as “Hey Google!” or “Siri.”

But these digital devices might become too eager and mistake the word “seriously” for “Siri,” for example, as an invitation to listen in.

A research group at Northeastern University in Boston, put several smart home speakers in a room together to watch 125 hours of Netflix content.

The devices turned on at least once and some up to 19 times per day, just hearing the dialog from the TV.

Once on, the e-devices would typically record at least the next six seconds of conversation, some a lot more.

