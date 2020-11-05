Nugget of Knowledge: Vice Presidents

The country had no official line of succession to the presidency until the 25th Amendment was passed in 1967

(WYTV) – From 1788 to 1800, the presidential candidate who received the second most Electoral College votes was declared the vice president.

Fourteen vice presidents have become president (eight because the president died in office, and one because the president resigned).



Before that, we just assumed the vice president would become president if the current president died or was removed from office. The first was John Tyler in 1841.

Congressman Paul Ryan, who was Mitt Romney’s vice presidential running mate in 2012, once drove the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Vice presidents and their families now live in the Naval Observatory in Washington. Originally, the VP lived in his own private home, but in 1977, Vice President Walter Mondale became the first vice president to live in a government-supplied home when he and his family moved into the newly renovated Observatory.

We had three vice presidents between 1973 and 1977. Spiro Agnew resigned in a criminal investigation. Richard Nixon then chose Gerald Ford as Agnew’s replacement. When Gerald Ford became president when Nixon resigned, he chose Nelson Rockefeller as his VP.

The vice president is the presiding officer of the U.S. Senate.

The VP can only cast a vote in the Senate to break a tie.

In honor of the role, the Senate halls contain busts of every vice president.