Nugget of Knowledge: Unusual ice cream flavors

Some interesting, unusual ice cream flavors across the U.S. and where you can find them

(WYTV) – The following are some interesting, unusual ice cream flavors across the U.S.

Lobster from Ben and Bill’s Chocolate Emporium in Maine and Massachusetts has chopped bits of cooked lobster meat. You can buy it by the bucket, and the company will ship it to you.

Potato Chips and Cap’n Crunch from Beenie’s Ice Cream in Morristown, New Jersey contains two flavors in one: salty and a sweet children’s cereal. It comes with chocolate-covered potato chips and Cap’n Crunch pieces.

Corn on the Cob is an interesting flavor from Max & Mina’s in Queens, New York.

The brothers/owners Bruce and Mark Becker have created more than 5,000 one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors, many of them adapted from their grandfather’s original recipes. Try their Horseradish, Pizza and Jalapeño.

Carrot Ginger from Sweet Action Ice Cream in Denver is made with real carrot juice and fresh-grated ginger.

Garlic is a must-try at the annual Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Or buy a cone at The Stinking Rose in Los Angeles, where the motto is “we season our garlic with food.”

Ranch Dressing from Little Baby’s Ice Cream shop in Philadelphia is full of buttermilk, chives and dill to give it that cool-salad taste.

Cheddar Cheese is from a store called Wednesday’s Pie in Denver. If you’re going to eat apple pie with ice cream and cheddar cheese, you might as well just eat it with cheddar cheese ice cream.

Fruitcake from Leopold’s Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia, and it lasts forever! Leopold’s has been serving it for 100 years.

Creole Tomato is from New Orleans’ Creole Creamery. The motto of the store is “Eat ice cream. Be happy,” and Creole Tomato tastes just like a salad.