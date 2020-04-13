Nugget of Knowledge: Trivia on grocery store items

(WYTV) – To appease the dairy lobby and keep butter sales strong, several states used to require margarine to be dyed pink.

The Quaker Oats guy has a name — Larry.

Ben & Jerry learned how to make ice cream by taking a $5 correspondence course offered by Penn State. They decided to split one course.

Twinkies originally had a banana-flavored filling. Hostess switched to vanilla after bananas were rationed during World War II.

The famous “I am stuck on Band-Aid…” jingle was written by Barry Manilow.

Kool-Aid was originally marketed as “Fruit Smack.”

In 1998, a Georgia teen was suspended for wearing a Pepsi T-shirt at his school’s “Coke in Education Day.”

Pepsi was originally called “Brad’s Drink.”

The eight juices in V8 are tomato, spinach, celery, carrot, beet, lettuce, watercress and parsley.

Do you like Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda? That was the testing name of what we now call 7-Up