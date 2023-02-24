(WYTV) – We love our lawns. Listen to this description: a “smooth, closely shaven surface of grass is by far the most essential element of beauty on the grounds of a suburban home.”

Frank Scott wrote that in his book “The Art of Beautifying Suburban Home Grounds” in 1870.

Before we had lawns, people used whatever space they had in their yards to grow food and even keep livestock.

The biggest irrigated crop, by area, in the United States is not corn, not soybeans, but the grass on your lawn.

Our lawns cover 40 million acres, or 2% of all the land in the lower 48 states, according to NASA. You could easily fit Ohio with its 26 million acres in that 40 million.

We pour nine billion gallons of water on our landscaping every day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and a 5,000 square foot grass lawn can produce enough oxygen daily for 16 people.

But also these days we have an anti lawn movement: there’s No Mow Day, a movement to let grass grow uncut for the month of May.

Some Twitter users share before and after photos of their “war on lawns,” there is a channel on Reddit called ­NoLawns and TikTok hashtags such as #antilawn.

California’s main water company is paying customers between $2 and $5 for each square foot of lawn that homeowners remove.