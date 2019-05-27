Nugget of Knowledge: The truth about the Lincoln Memorial

(WYTV) – The National Park Service would like us to know the truth about the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Let’s dispel some myths about it.

The sculptor, Daniel Chester French, carved a face in the back of Abraham Lincoln’s head. A lot of visitors walk around to the back of the head to see it for themselves, but is there really something in his hair?

Some see Robert E. Lee looking toward his old home, Arlington House, across the Potomac River. There is no face. It’s nothing more than what you see in Lincoln’s hair.

Are Lincoln’s hands making sign language symbols of his initials “A” and “L”?

Sculptor French used molds of Lincoln’s hands cast in 1860 to guide his work. Both molds were loose fists but French chose to relax Lincoln’s right hand to show strength and compassion. French knew sign language characters but he did not use them.

Is a word is misspelled in the Lincoln Memorial?

You can read Lincoln’s second Inaugural Address on the north wall but the engraver accidentally carved a letter “E” where he meant to carve an “F,” so the bottom of the “E” is erased. So the myth is partly correct.

Is Abraham Lincoln is buried under the Lincoln Memorial?

No, the 16th president rests in Springfield, Illinois.

Is the number of steps on the Lincoln Memorial significant?

The 57 steps leading to his statue do not equal his age when he died, he was 56. There is no significance to the number of steps.