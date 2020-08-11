Nugget of Knowledge: The clothes we wear

In the United States, each person owns an average of seven pairs of blue jeans

(WYTV) – Some thoughts on the clothes we wear.

In the United States, each person owns an average of seven pairs of blue jeans. That’s one for every day of the week.

The t-shirt is one of the most popular items of clothing in the world. People buy around two billion of them every year.

The loincloth is the oldest item of clothing, but the second oldest is the skirt.

The first ever fashion magazine was sold in Germany in 1586.

Although there are more female fashion magazines in circulation today, France’s first fashion magazine was aimed at men in 1678.

Famous author Mark Twain invented the bra clasp.

Levis’s are one of the most popular brands of jeans. The first pair sold for $6 worth of gold dust in 1853.

In the 1950’s, the average American household spent 11.5% of their income on clothing. Today, it’s around 3.5%.

The famous Lacoste crocodile symbol was created in 1933 and was the first designer logo ever.

Children wore the same styles as adults up until the 1500’s when tailors began to make clothing specifically for children.

The ancient Romans wore yellow clothing on their wedding days.

In 1946, the bikini was invented, but it was banned in several countries, including Italy after the Vatican said it was a sin.