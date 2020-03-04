Nugget of Knowledge: The animal you never want as a pet

These animals can live for more than 50 years, and they're very hard to train

(WYTV) – Chimpanzees will never make good house pets.

Never.

Don’t even think of keeping a chimp as a pet. They can live for more than 50 years.

They’re strong. Even a toddler chimp is stronger than you’ll ever be, and an adult can easily lift 600 pounds without straining much.

They grow to be ornery.

You won’t be able to toilet train a chimp, they’re aggressive, and they’ll always be testing you. Chimpanzees try to better themselves in their own tribe, rise in status, so they’ll constantly test you to see what they can get away with, find your weaknesses.

Let’s say you can convince your pet chimp that you’re boss as you can convince your dog. It still won’t take long before it realizes it can overcome all the other hairless primates in the house, with one hand holding a banana.

Let’s say you want to raise your chimp only a short time and return it to the jungle when it reaches adolescence.

That’s a death sentence.

The other chimps in the wild will not accept a stranger, and they would likely kill it if it tried to join their group.

Michael Jackson had Bubbles, but it is best not to monkey around with chimpanzees as house pets.