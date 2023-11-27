(WYTV) — Tossing a coin for a quick decision — it’s unbiased, fair, right?

Your chances of finding a four-leaf clover are about one in five thousand. Your chances of calling a coin toss correctly are precisely 50/50 — or are they?

A study from the University of Amsterdam found that there is some bias you should know about before calling heads or tails. The scientists found that one side of the coin is, in fact, more likely to come up than the other. It’s neither heads nor tails, but it is whichever side is facing up before you flip the coin.

Their study looked at 350 thousand coin flips in 46 different currencies. The coin side that was up before the flip landed that way 51% of the time — a small difference, but a difference.

And a Stanford University statistics team had predicted that in a previous study. Why is this When you flip the coin, your thumb puts a little wobble in it and the side that started in the up position tends to spend more time in the air, so it has a slightly higher chance of landing that way.

So it’s not quite 50-50.

Again, this holds true for both sides of the coin and for all of the different coins tossed. When it comes to flipping a coin, the quickest way to make your own luck is to call it as you see it before the flip.