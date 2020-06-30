Nugget of Knowledge: Strange plural words

Here are some strange plural words.

  • The plural of beef is, if you’re talking about cows, beeves.
  • The plural of sphinx is sphinges.
  • The plural of biceps is bicepses.
  • The plural of cul-de-sac is culs-de-sac. In French, cul-de-sac translates to “bottom of a sack.” So, the plural culs-de-sac becomes “Bottoms of a sack.”
  • The plural of “nieces and nephews” is niblings! It’s a new word, coined in 1951.
  • The plural of attorney general is attorneys general, just as we say postmasters general and mothers-in-law.
  • The plural of octopus is octopuses. No, not octopi. “Octopi” is how you would make the word plural in Latin but “octopus” is not a Latin word, it’s Greek.
  • The plural of lasagna is lasagne. It refers to the large, flat pasta as well as the dish itself.
  • The plural of “Prius” is Prii. Toyota announced this new word after a 2011 vote of nearly two million people. Prii beat runners-up Priuses, Prium and Prien.
  • The singular form of spaghetti is spaghetto. Just as the singular form of confetti is confetto and the singular of graffiti is graffito.

