Nugget of Knowledge: States that don’t touch water

(WYTV) – Out of all 50 U.S. states, only one state is farthest from the ocean.

More than half of the country, 27 states, are landlocked, which means they do not have a border that touches an ocean, a gulf or a bay.

Of those 27 states, 16 are one state away from water.

For example, Nevada borders California and Oregon, both of which touch the Pacific Ocean.

Ten states are doubled-landlocked, meaning you have to cross through two other states to get to the water.

Nebraska is the only state triple-landlocked. You have to cross at least three states to reach a body of water or two states and one Canadian province if you’re aiming for Hudson Bay.

Ohio had the first electric traffic lights invented and installed in Cleveland in 1914.

Pennsylvania had the first magazine in America, the American Magazine, published in Philadelphia for three months in 1741.