Nugget of Knowledge: Stamps

(WYTV) – Do you still buy stamps?

Many people do and we’re always seeing new designs, so who decides what gets on a stamp? Who puts Elvis Presley on one, Louis Armstrong on another or Mr. Rogers?

The Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee does, that’s who.

It was established in 1957 and reports directly to the Postmaster General The postmaster picks the committee members for their knowledge.

The committee members put their heads together and discuss culture, education, art, history, science, sports and technology to recommend stamp subjects.

Right now, the group has 11 members and they meet four times a year in private and then send their ideas to the Postmaster General for final approval.

To have your picture on a stamp, you had to have an impact on American culture and be dead for at least three years.

If you have a suggestion, send it to the committee by mail and use the correct postage.

It takes about three years to research and approve a stamp and the committee receives more than 30,000 suggestions a year.

The members review every single one of them and you’ll get no credit if the committee ever picks your idea.