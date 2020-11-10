SS Edmund Fitzgerald sunk in Lake Superior 45 years ago today

The disaster is one of the best-known in the history of Great Lakes shipping

(WYTV) – It was 45 years ago today when the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a Lake Superior storm, losing all 29 crewmen on board.

When she launched on June 7, 1958, she was the largest ship on the Great Lakes, and to this day remains the largest to have sunk there.

For 17 years, the Edmund Fitzgerald carried one cargo: iron ore from mines near Duluth, Minnesota, to iron works in Detroit, Toledo and other Great Lakes ports.

Carrying a full cargo of ore pellets with Captain Ernest McSorley in command, she left on what would be her last voyage from Superior, Wisconsin, on the afternoon of November 9th, 1975, on her way to Detroit.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was caught in a severe storm on Lake Superior, with near hurricane-force winds and waves up to 35 feet. She suddenly sank in Canadian waters 530 feet deep.

She was only 17 miles from Whitefish Bay, Michigan, which was a distance Edmund Fitzgerald could have covered in just over an hour at her top speed.

No bodies were ever recovered and the cause of her sinking was never known. The disaster is one of the best-known in the history of Great Lakes shipping.

Gordon Lightfoot made it the subject of his 1976 hit song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” after reading an article, “The Cruelest Month,” in the November 24, 1975 issue of Newsweek.