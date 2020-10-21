Nugget of Knowledge: Snoring

A person's snoring can be loud enough to wake them up -- but they usually fall asleep again immediately after

(WYTV) – Snoring — what causes it, who’s more likely to do it and can it wake up the person who’s snoring?

Can your own snoring be loud enough to wake you up? Yes, especially loud snores can wake up a snorer, but only partially and he or she usually goes right back to sleep almost immediately.

Your ears are still working while you sleep, but your brain filters sounds. You’re more likely to wake if you hear your own name.

About twice as many men snore compared to women.

One in four women snore at least a few times a week. Being pregnant or going through menopause can make it worse.

What causes it? An obstruction of some sort.

When language evolved, our voice box dropped lower in our neck, creating a space behind the tongue. The tongue, like other muscles, relaxes during sleep and can then fall into this space, obstructing breathing and causing you to snore.

Snoring is usually worse when you sleep on your back because gravity pulls at your throat, which makes your airway narrower. Switching your sleep position won’t magically cure you of snoring, but it may help.

People of any age, even kids, can snore.

If you don’t drink enough water, your nasal passages and mouth can dry out, making snoring more likely.

Will a sleeping pill help? Many sleeping pills and over-the-counter medicines with “PM” in the name relax your muscles, making snoring worse.