Nugget of Knowledge: Sneezing and ‘God bless you’

People commonly say “Bless You” when someone sneezes, but why?

According to written records, people have been saying something like it since 77 AD.

People took sneezing as a sign of good health. The Greeks and Romans would say, “Live long and may Jupiter bless you.”

Then, it changed from good health to bad when the bubonic plague struck Europe in the 6th century.

Sneezing was one the plague’s main symptoms, and Pope Gregory the First suggested to pray for someone after a sneeze to protect that person from death.

There was a rumor that our hearts stopped when we sneezed, and that saying, “bless you,” is a way of welcoming the sneezer back from the dead.

Some people sneeze when plucking their eyebrows because they irritate the nerve endings in their face.

Donna Griffiths from Worcestershire, England sneezed for 978 days. Griffiths started sneezing when she was 12 years old on January 13th, 1981 and sneezed a million times. She did not stop sneezing until September 16th, 1983.