Nugget of Knowledge: Snakes & venom

Remember that scene from the movies...a poisonous snake bites someone...the hero quickly applies a tourniquet and uses a blade to cut the bite wound and suck out the poison.

Would this work?

No.

Venom spreads through your system so quickly, there's no hope of sucking out enough to make any difference....it could increase the risk of infection.

And a tourniquet's a bad idea, too...it's a good way to lose a limb.

Call for help, remove any tight clothing, avoid any caffeine or alcohol and don't take any drugs or pain relievers.

Try to remember what the snake looked like: if it had round eyes, it's non poisonous...the venomous snakes have eyes like cats and usually leave two deep puncture wounds instead of a horseshoe type bite.

And you may not have gotten any poison at all...a quarter of venomous snake bites are dry.

The snake decides how much venom to put into a bite...and if you look too big to eat, it might choose not to waste its venom on you.