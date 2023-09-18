(WYTV) – How do you get rid of the smell of skunk? It’s not easy, skunk spray is much like tear gas.

Both are called lachrymators, that’s a chemical that irritates the eyes and nose, causing redness, mucus production, and tears.

The animal spews out an oily, yellow spray to protect itself and the spray vaporizes quickly, getting into everything it touches.

If you get “skunked:”

Take an immediate bath or shower

Wash with deodorant soap or a grease cutting dish detergent

Wash your hair with a shampoo made for oily hair

You can also soak in a baking-soda bath for 15 to 20 minutes

Wash any clothes with a regular laundry detergent mixed with 1/2 cup baking soda in hot water, then air dry.

If your pet is sprayed, try something from the pet store: Nature’s Miracle Skunk Odor Remover.

Rinse thoroughly and air dry his fur.

And no, tomato products, such as tomato juice and sauce, do not eliminate skunk smell. Neither does beer and oatmeal. They mask the odor but do not destroy it.

You can also try something called Skunk Off Liquid Soaker.

Your house get a skunk smell? Ventilate: open all windows and run fans on high and let in the sunshine in if you can.

For your car, open the windows, wash the interior with a solution of bleach and water and place bowls of vinegar in the front and back seats for several days.