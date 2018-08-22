Nugget of Knowledge: Scottish shower
Not for those with high blood pressure or heart condition
Ever heard of the Scottish shower?
You start with warm water as you soap yourself up...then you gradually make the water colder and colder until it's as cold as it gets.
It may take a while to work up to it.
Why do this hot and cold thing?
Some say this will help reduce inflammation, especially after a workout, it increases circulation and reduces stiffness and achiness.
Cold water preserves the protective oils on your skin for healthier skin, it boosts white blood cell activity, so you help your immune system..even help you lose weight.
You also burn some extra fat in a cold shower and some small studies have shown that cold showers can help you deal with depression....but it's not recommended if you have heart disease or high blood pressure.
