Nugget of Knowledge: Rare metal that is in our hair

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) -We have some random nuggets of knowledge for Tuesday.

The national animal of Scotland is the unicorn.

Your hair contains traces of gold.

A solar eclipse helped end a six-year war in 585 BCE. When the sky suddenly darkened during a battle between the Lydians and the Medes in modern Turkey, soldiers took it as a sign to cease fighting.

Marie Curie is most famous for the discovery of the elements polonium and radium. Her notebooks are still radioactive.

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words.

A double rainbow occurs when sunlight is reflected twice inside a raindrop. If you look closely, you can see that the colors of the secondary rainbow appear in reverse order.

Usually, every summer, we hear about a shark biting a beach-goer. There are more reports of New Yorkers biting another person than there are shark bites each year.