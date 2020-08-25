Nugget of Knowledge: Facts about the post office

Until the Civil War, you had to go to the local post office to pick up your mail



(WYTV) – For the longest time, the U.S. mail was the only way to send money long distances, so stealing mail was a serious crime.

Post Office Act of 1792 said a first offense got you a public whipping and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Steal again and it was the death penalty. That was unchanged until 1872.

The Postmaster General was almost a celebrity, reporting directly to the president and the next job down in rank was U.S. Supreme Court Justice. If you were the Postmaster, it meant you were automatically a serious presidential candidate.

Until the mid-19th century, if you received a letter in the mail, you paid the postage. People tended to refuse letters so they didn’t have to pay for them and letters piled up.

Finally, America began to use postage stamps in 1847, eliminating that problem.

The Pony Express was a private service. It was never part of the Post Office and it only existed for 18 months: April 1860 to October 1861.

Until the Civil War, you had to go to the local post office to pick up your mail. It didn’t come to your house.

When home delivery started, the postman had to hand-deliver it to the recipient. The postman had to circle back over and over until the customer came home.

But as of March 1, 1923, all U.S. homes had to have a mailbox or a slot, and finally, the postman could just drop off the mail.