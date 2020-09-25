Nugget of Knowledge: Popcorn surplus

The coronavirus lockdown boosted sales of microwave popcorn we buy in grocery stores, while movie theater popcorn suddenly lost its main market

(WYTV) – Movie theaters are only just beginning to open and attendance may not be great, so people aren’t eating popcorn outside the home very much.

Popcorn farmers are facing a dilemma — what do they do with tons of surplus kernels?

Food & Wine Magazine reports that before the virus crisis, about 30% of all the popcorn we ate was at the movies.

The popcorn you eat at the movies and the popcorn you munch at home do not come from the same suppliers.

Movie theaters get their popcorn directly from popcorn farmers.

A company called Preferred Popcorn is one of the largest movie theater popcorn growers. It has built seven new giant silos to store the surplus popcorn it has on hand since the start of the pandemic. That’s enough to fill about 80 million movie theater popcorn tubs.

Popcorn has a relatively long shelf life. Growers can usually hold onto their unsold kernels for about a year before the kernels start to dry out inside and don’t pop.

One temporary solution is selling movie theater popcorn to people in bulk.

Preferred Popcorn sells its kernels online in 30- and 50-pound bags. Go online and help yourself — you’ll probably get a deal.