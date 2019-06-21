Nugget of Knowledge: Pennsylvania a Bigfoot hot spot

(WYTV) – Want to go on a hunt for the legendary Bigfoot creature?

You don’t have to go far at all. Just visit Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania now ranks as the third best place to catch a glimpse of a Sasquatch. That comes from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

The number one state for spotting Bigfoot is Washington state with 2,000 sightings so far. Then comes California with 1,600, then 1,300 across Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that weekend hunting for Sasquatch has become a Pennsylvania pastime. You tramp out into the woods and wait for something to howl at you, and maybe you howl back.

Close to our region, no county in America had more sightings this past spring than Westmoreland county. That’s on just the other side of Pittsburgh.

Fayette County has its Bigfoot Camping Adventure at a campground. It’s always sold out.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said he can understand why Bigfoot would want to call Pennsylvania home. It has beautiful woods, and Lt. Governor John Fetterman said the truth is out there.

Skeptics say, “Sure, you’re seeing things in the woods. They’re bears.”