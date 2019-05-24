Nugget of Knowledge: Penguin feet Video

(WYTV) - Why don't penguins' feet freeze?

They're standing around on ice all the time and at the South Pole.

How long could you stand on Antarctic ice before your bare feet froze solid?

An emperor penguin can do it for two months, and in wind chills as low as 75 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

The penguin's blood circulation is the key.

Certain arteries in the penguin leg can adjust blood flow as foot temperature changes, feeding the foot just enough blood to keep it a few degrees above freezing.

The feet actually get cool blood so there's less heat to lose, while the body stays toasty.

It's part of how penguins keep their eggs warm until they hatch.

Male Emperor penguins incubate a single egg on top of their feet for two months in winter while females are out feeding at sea. They can cover the egg with a flap of warm belly skin called a brood pouch to keep it out of the elements.