Nugget of Knowledge: Pen caps have holes in them for a reason

Here are some random facts that you probably didn't know:

A recent study found around 100 Americans die every year from choking on pen caps. That’s why pen manufacturers now include holes on the top of the caps — to keep some air flowing if it gets caught in your throat.

Adidas will sponsor no athlete who is a Scientologist because in Germany, where Adidas is headquartered, Scientology is considered a cult.

Medicine cabinets in bathrooms are one of the worst places to store medicine because of the high temperatures and humidity. You should keep most medicines between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Saudi prince once paid actress Kristen Stewart $500,000 to sit and talk with him for 15 minutes. Stewart then donated the money to charity.

A recent study found goats can read our facial expressions and they prefer to be around happy people.

The original Star Wars film from 1977 was re-released in the traditional language of North America’s Navajo — the first movie translated into a Native American language.

The sound you hear when your stomach rumbles actually comes from your small intestine. Muscles moving food through the intestines can contract and you hear them rumble.

President Jimmy Carter had 32 solar panels installed on the White House roof in 1979. They had to come off for roof repair in 1986 and President Ronald Reagan said to leave them off.

The Vermont Novelty Toaster Corporation sells a “selfie toaster” that will print your selfie onto a piece of toast. You upload a photo with your order and you’ll get a toaster that can imprint your face on bread.