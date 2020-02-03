Nugget of Knowledge: Origin of the baker’s dozen

(WYTV) — Buy a dozen roses or a dozen eggs and you get 12. However, buy a dozen donuts and you might get 13.

It is known as the baker’s dozen, but why is it larger than a normal dozen?

The simple, elegant explanation is that in 13th century England, King Henry III was not pleased that bakers sometimes shortchanged their customers by making some loaves smaller than others, hoping people wouldn’t notice.

The King then declared that a loaf of break must weigh a certain amount, or else the baker was beaten and thrown in jail.

Even with careful planning, baking is an inexact science, that not all baked goods may come out exactly the same.

The solution was to bake 13 rather than 12 to give one baked good away to keep King Henry pleased.

But still, why do we sell things by the dozen? It goes back England again where 12 pence or pennies made on shilling.

The arithmetic came easy, one egg or one rose for a penny, a dozen for a shilling.

Even though we changed our money to a base of ten, ten cents to a dime, ten dimes for a dollar, the old English pence and shilling breakdown survived this way.