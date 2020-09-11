Nugget of Knowledge: One World Trade

Formerly known as the Freedom Tower, One World Trade stands at 1,776 feet -- a direct reference to the year we declared independence from Great Britain

(WYTV) – The new building that took the place of the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York is called One World Trade, formerly known as the Freedom Tower.

One World Trade stands at 1,776 feet — a direct reference to the year we declared independence from Great Britain. That number includes the spire on top.

The next tallest is the Willis Tower in Chicago at 1,451 feet.

One World Trade contains more than 40,000 tons of steel plus high-strength concrete with reinforced steel bars.

Between the very dense fireproofing and an additional staircase just for firefighters, the tower exceeds every building safety code.

One World Trade has 71 elevators that can travel as fast as 23 miles per hour. An elevator can take you from the ground floor to the top in just 60 seconds.

One World Trade has 103 floors, 71 of which are office space. Below it is a concourse offering 55,000 square feet of retail space, connections to 11 New York City subways and trains, and underground access to the ferry terminal on the Hudson River.

One of the trees that was planted around the 9/11 memorial at the new tower survived the attack. It’s known as the Survivor Tree, recovered from the debris and replanted.