Nugget of Knowledge: New York City gangs of the past Video

You've heard of the Bowery Boys, a notorious street gang in New York City in the 19th century.

There were plenty of others.

We've collected their names and they all date from the 1800s, and our thanks to the website Mental Floss:

BAXTER STREET DUDES: Teenage thieves, former newsies.

BOODLE GANG: They specialized in hijacking wagons and raiding food stores.

CORCORAN'S ROOSTERS: They broke into and robbed cargo ships on the docks.

HUMPTY JACKSON GANG: The leader was a humpback, and their base of operations was a graveyard.

MOLASSES GANG: Would pour molasses on your head and rob you.

CRAZY BUTCH GANG: A ragtag bunch of teenage pickpockets.

TUB OF BLOOD BUNCH: Worked the waterfront, their headquarters was a tavern called the Tub of Blood.

KOSHER NOSTRA: A Jewish gang.

DEAD RABBITS: Their rivals were the Bowery Boys.

DAYBREAK BOYS: Havoc on the New York waterfront in the 1850s, their successors are raising havoc in the studio.