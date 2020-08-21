Nugget of Knowledge: New Girl Scout cookie in 2021

The Girl Scouts are adding the new breakfast-inspired cookie to their lineup

(WYTV) – And the new cookie is — French toast!

The Girl Scouts are adding the new breakfast-inspired cookie to their lineup in 2021.

The new cookie variety is called Toast-Yay! It’s meant to look and taste like a slice of French toast.

Each cookie is shaped like a piece of bread with the Girl Scout’s signature logo stamped on top and a coating of icing on the bottom.

The classic selection returns, of course, including Thin Mints and Samoas.

The Girl Scout cookie program has changed in recent months with the virus around. Many troops have had to move from in-person sales to online orders using the Girl Scout Cookie Care digital platform, which will return next year for the cookie season. The Girl Scouts will also have “virtual cookie booths” on social media.

You may still see some personal delivery and girls selling cookies in person, depending on what the local health department says is OK.

Girl Scout cookie season typically starts in January, so you’ve got a few months to wait for your French toast cookie.

The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for a hundred years and have dropped some varieties over time.

Who remembers the Kookaburra from 1983? A combination that tasted like a Rice Krispies treat and a Twix bar. Or the 1994 Snap — an iced oatmeal raisin cookie? Or 20 years ago, the Apple Cinnamon — a sugar cookie dusted with cinnamon sugar. The apple part was just its shape.