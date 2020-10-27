Nugget of Knowledge: New additions to dictionary, including ‘amirite’ and ‘awesomesauce’

There are some new additions to Dictionary.com and the Oxford English Dictionary this year

(WYTV) – There are some new additions to Dictionary.com and the Oxford English Dictionary this year:

“Sharent” describes a parent who frequently uses social media to share photos or other details about their child. It can be used as a verb, too, as in, “He loves to sharent.”

“Techlash” is similar to a backlash — a strong negative reaction or backlash against the largest technology companies such as Facebook.

“Nothingburger” is a simple way to say it’s irrelevant. Dictionary.com calls it an event or situation that should have less impact than you expected.

“Amirite” is a total slang, a new way to say and spell “Am I Right?” For example, “Daybreak’s the best morning program in the Valley, amirite?”

“Farmhousey:” it looks like a cozy farmhouse, it’s charming, rustic, got lots of wooden beams, etc.

“Beardo:” according to the Oxford English Dictionary, “beardo” is “a nickname for a person who has a beard, or you’re the type of person who should have a beard.

“GOAT,” kids have been using this slang term for years, but 2020 is the first time it’s been recognized as an actual word. According to Dictionary.com, the acronym stands for “greatest of all time.”\

“Awesomesauce:” the Oxford English Dictionary says it means extremely good; excellent.

“Man hug:” the Oxford English Dictionary calls it a friendly embrace between two men, often with a handshake, a clap on the back.

“Zoom,” finally, in the dictionary means to communicate with someone over the internet, a video chat.

“Shticky” is using gimmicks to an excessive degree, something very gimmicky or contrived.