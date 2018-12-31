Nugget of Knowledge: Nerdy Nuggets Video

(WYTV) - Here are some nerdy Nuggets:

The first fantasy film to win the Oscar for best picture was The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in 2003.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it is James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig, disguised as a Stormtrooper. Rey first uses her Jedi mind control powers on him.

Actor John Hurt has the record for most on-screen deaths. He's died in more than 40 films, including Alien, Spaceballs, Hellboy and V for Vendetta.

The famous Mario video game character was originally named Jumpman in Japan. When the American Nintendo people were trying to come up with a new name for the game in this country, their landlord interrupted them with a knock on the door. The landlord's name was Mario.

Stranger Things on Netflix is about growing up in the 80s. The young cast members auditioned for their roles by reading scenes from a 1986 movie -- Stand By Me.

The original website for the movie Space Jam from 1996 still exists -- you reach it through the Warner Brothers website.

The first website went live on the world's first server in 1990. The page was text only and it described what the World Wide Web was. You can still see it by searching for info.cern on any search engine.

Want to amplify the sound of your smartphone? Plop it in an empty glass or glass bowl.

A Lego brick you buy from a store today will interlock perfectly with a Lego brick from 1958, the last year the company improved the design.

And from Gene Roddenberry: "It isn't all over, everything has not been invented, the human adventure is just beginning."