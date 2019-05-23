Nugget of Knowledge: Neil Armstrong's spacesuit Video

(WYTV) - Neil Armstrong's spacesuit is going on display this summer again.

NASA donated Armstrong's suit to the Smithsonian shortly after the Apollo 11 mission.

For about 30 years, you could see it at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Then, in 2006, the museum moved it to storage to keep down the damage. It was deteriorating.

After preserving it, the Smithsonian will return it to the museum floor on July 16, 2019. That's 50 years since the Apollo 11 launch.

The suit will be wrapped around a kind of mannequin to support it, and climate-controlled air will flow through it keep it stable and preserved.

The Smithsonian will also scan it to make a 3-D model and prepare the scan for your home computer and put it on its website.