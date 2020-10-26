Nugget of Knowledge: Necco wafers

The Spangler Candy Company did alter the chocolate recipe, giving it a richer taste

(WYTV) – Necco wafers are back!

The famous and very old candy disappeared two years ago.

Necco takes its name from its manufacturer, the New England Confectionery Company, but that company closed for good in 2018 after producing wafers since 1847.

The Spangler Candy Company of Bryan, Ohio, west of Toledo, took over a few of the brands and took its own sweet time bringing back the wafers.

The rolls still contain the original eight flavors — lemon, lime, orange, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, licorice and chocolate.

The Spangler Candy Company did alter the chocolate recipe, giving it a richer taste.

The packaging stays the same — a white wax wrapper with blue and red accents.

The chief executive officer of Spangler Candy, Kirk Vashaw, reminds us that Civil War soldiers carried Necco wafers in their knapsacks, explorers have taken them to the Artic, the Antarctic and GIs in World War II called them a morale booster from home.