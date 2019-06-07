Nugget of Knowledge: National Doughnut Days

National Doughnut Day is happily observed each year on the first Friday of June.

There are actually four donut days on the calendar. The June holiday reflects the First World War.

The Salvation Army sent more than 250 women to France to take care of our servicemen and servicewomen. They discovered that an army helmet at the time, turned upside down, could fry and hold at least seven donuts.

In 1938, the Salvation Army decided to honor these “doughnut lassies” by recognizing an annual holiday and raising money for the Salvation Army’s charities.

We really don’t know how the second National Doughnut Day pops began on Nov. 5.

Some food historians suggest that some bakers started it to remind us how good donuts could taste and Nov. 5 is close to the original Armistice Day on Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme likes to give away donuts on both dates.

If you somehow manage to miss both days, this Saturday, June 8 is National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day and National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day lands on Sept. 14.