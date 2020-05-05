Nugget of Knowledge: Murder Hornets

(WYTV) – What do we know about these so-called “murder hornets” now in this country?

The hornet came from Asia, its has a supersized stinger and pincers that make it seem like something straight out of a horror film.

It can grow two inches long and its real name is the Asian giant hornet, the largest hornet species in the world.

It has orange and black tiger-like stripes, and its nest is in the ground.

It sometimes attacks in groups and the venom from multiple stings can be lethal enough to kill a human, but they don’t usually target humans unless they feel threatened.

A single sting may not be fatal, but it’s way more painful than a regular bee or hornet sting, and the hornet’s stinger is large enough to rip through a beekeeping suit.

One Canadian entomologist stung said it felt like a red hot thumbtack, and his legs ached the next day.

The most common victim of a murder hornet is the honeybee. The murder hornet can tear off the heads of the bees and carry the bees’ thorax back to the nests to feed their young.

A few hornets can destroy an entire beehive in just a few hours.

In December 2019, we found them in Washington state.

They were also spotted in British Columbia, Canada, last year.

Beekeepers are setting up hornet traps near their beehives, hoping to catch one of the predators so they can track them back to their nest.