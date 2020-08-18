Nugget of Knowledge: Most popular fast food menu item

Nine million pounds of them are cooked up every day

(WYTV) – What’s the most popular fast food item of all time? McDonald’s french fries.

The way they smell, the way they look, the golden exterior and fluffy interior, the extra-fine salt sticking to your fingers and the way they taste.

McDonald’s is a giant with 37,000 restaurants worldwide and 14,000 in the United States alone.

McDonald’s feeds 69 million customers every day — that’s nine million pounds of fries every single day.

McDonald’s uses more than 3,000,400,000 pounds of U.S.-grown potatoes every year. It’s the biggest buyer of potatoes in the world and fries are the most popular item on the menu, included in almost every meal.

McDonald’s french fries first appeared in 1949. Back then, they were made with fresh potatoes.

Frozen potatoes came along in 1967.

Some people say it’s the coat of sugar the fresh-cut potatoes get before they’re frozen. Others say it’s the artificial beef flavoring McDonald’s started adding in the mid-’90s when the company switched from frying in beef fat to frying in vegetable oil.

The big item on the McDonald’s menu the year Jimmy Loboy was born? The Shamrock Shake introduced to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It originally had a lemon-lime flavor. The mint-vanilla debuted three years later.